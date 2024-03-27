Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Update

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a growth of 307,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:PWM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Prestige Wealth has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $31.88.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prestige Wealth stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Wealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.
