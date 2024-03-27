Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.14

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 123308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 258,518 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

