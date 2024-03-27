Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,679 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. 1,804,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,041. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

