Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. 843,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

