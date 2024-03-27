Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 24,234 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 572.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock remained flat at $52.13 on Wednesday. 384,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

