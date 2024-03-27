Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 645 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 154,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 821,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,288. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

