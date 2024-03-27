Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 62,251 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 25,446,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,636,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

