Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $209,198,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.35. 356,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

