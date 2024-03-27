Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 381,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,511. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

