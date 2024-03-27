Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.39. The stock had a trading volume of 921,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $737.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $725.15 and a 200 day moving average of $634.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

