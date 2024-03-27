Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 441,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

