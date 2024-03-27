Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $30,533,076.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,736,377 shares of company stock valued at $933,729,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.86. 1,051,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,562. The company has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

