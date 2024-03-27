Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,629 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGV stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

