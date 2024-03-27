Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.71. 159,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $104.47 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

