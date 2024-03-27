Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,650,000 after buying an additional 273,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $23,667,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,305,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,510 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 534,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

