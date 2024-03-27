Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $552.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $308.26 and a twelve month high of $561.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

