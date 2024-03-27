Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,236.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sempra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 2.0 %

Sempra stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 617,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,127. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

