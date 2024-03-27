Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,408. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $395.40 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average is $468.96. The company has a market capitalization of $404.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

