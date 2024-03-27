Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $491.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,866,373. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.90 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

