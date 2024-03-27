Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

