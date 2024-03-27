PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 16,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 26,302 shares.The stock last traded at $4.00 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

