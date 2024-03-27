Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
