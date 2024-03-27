Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Proximus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.55 on Wednesday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.
About Proximus
