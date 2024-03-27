Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Proximus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY remained flat at $1.55 on Wednesday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Proximus has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

