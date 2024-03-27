Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.17

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.17 and last traded at $116.84, with a volume of 124363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.