Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £432,485.55 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).

Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 754.60 ($9.54). 4,200,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,460. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 801.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.82. The company has a market capitalization of £20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,265.31%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.95) to GBX 1,400 ($17.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,576.80 ($19.93).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

