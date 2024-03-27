Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £432,485.55 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 57,435 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.52) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($546,550.68).
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of Prudential stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 754.60 ($9.54). 4,200,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,460. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 718.80 ($9.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,234 ($15.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 801.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 851.82. The company has a market capitalization of £20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,528.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Prudential Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,265.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.