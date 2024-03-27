PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $7.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.