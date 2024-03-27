PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $7.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

