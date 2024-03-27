PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSGTY remained flat at $7.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Get PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.