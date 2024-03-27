Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PEG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 129,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,617. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

