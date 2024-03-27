PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.75

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.75 and last traded at $117.59, with a volume of 285181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

