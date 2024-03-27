Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.40. 709,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,078,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.25, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,955,000 after buying an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,054,000 after buying an additional 140,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after buying an additional 142,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

