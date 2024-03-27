Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Reduced by Wedbush

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

