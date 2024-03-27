Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $443.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,977,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.