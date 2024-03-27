Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Cut by Analyst

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

TITN stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

