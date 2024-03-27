Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

