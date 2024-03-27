Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of JILL stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.Jill by 5,493.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

