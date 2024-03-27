Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $159 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

