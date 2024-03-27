Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $159 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
