Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 277.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.18 on Monday. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

