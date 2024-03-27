RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 53,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,605. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

