Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$5.43 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.28 and a 1 year high of C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$549.35 million, a PE ratio of -33.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$523,250.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

