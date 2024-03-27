Raymond James Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$284.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$302.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$271.46. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$206.30 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

