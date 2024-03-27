Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

