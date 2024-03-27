Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 76118290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46.
About Red Rock Resources
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
