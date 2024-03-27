Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

