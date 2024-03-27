Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,143,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $193.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

