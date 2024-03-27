Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK) Director Peter Gobel Sells 7,000 Shares

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) Director Peter Gobel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$33,250.00.

Reko International Group Stock Up 2.4 %

CVE:REK traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.25. Reko International Group Inc has a one year low of C$2.81 and a one year high of C$5.65.

Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.95 million for the quarter.

About Reko International Group

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

