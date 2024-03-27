Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

LYRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.20. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,757,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 3,610,832 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,720,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,780,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after buying an additional 1,003,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 207,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.