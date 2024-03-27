Research Analysts Set Expectations for Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Asensus Surgical Stock Performance
Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
