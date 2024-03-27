Research Analysts Set Expectations for Asensus Surgical, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 773.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 83.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 444.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

