Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 3.8 %

SERA stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sera Prognostics news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sera Prognostics news, insider John J. Boniface sold 21,438 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $204,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,948. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.