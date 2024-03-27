Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.76

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 5809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 408.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

