Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.76

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 5809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.08 million, a P/E ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Activity at Reservoir Media
In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,329 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media
About Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reservoir Media
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.