Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Up 4%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 177,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,825,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $512.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

