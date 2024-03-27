Reviewing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.29 -$16.33 million N/A N/A HUYA $7.52 billion 0.14 -$28.81 million ($0.11) -39.82

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79% HUYA -2.80% 0.30% 0.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 HUYA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grom Social Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,396.26%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $4.03, indicating a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than HUYA.

Summary

HUYA beats Grom Social Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

